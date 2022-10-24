Prince William will try to "shield" his children from grief in the coming months, according to one royal expert.

The Prince of Wales - who has Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four, with Catherine, Princess of Wales - is keen to help and support his children as best he can following the death of Queen Elizabeth.

Royal expert Jennie Bond said: "Even though William will undoubtedly have moments where he feels very sad, he will try to shield the children from it."

William and Catherine will do their best to not "dwell too much on the sadness of the last couple of months".

Jennie told OK! magazine: "After their great-granny’s passing, William and Catherine will try to move things on as quickly as possible and not dwell too much on the sadness of the last couple of months."

The Queen passed away in Scotland on September 8, aged 96, and William subsequently paid a glowing tribute to his grandmother.

He said at the time: "The world lost an extraordinary leader, whose commitment to the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth was absolute. So much will be said in the days ahead about the meaning of her historic reign.

"I, however, have lost a grandmother. And while I will grieve her loss, I also feel incredibly grateful. I have had the benefit of the Queen's wisdom and reassurance into my fifth decade.

"My wife has had twenty years of her guidance and support. My three children have got to spend holidays with her and create memories that will last their whole lives.

"She was by my side at my happiest moments. And she was by my side during the saddest days of my life.

"I knew this day would come, but it will be some time before the reality of life without Grannie will truly feel real."