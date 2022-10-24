Kim Kardashian has publicly condemned Kanye West's anti-Semitic comments.

The 42-year-old star has taken to social media to voice her support for the Jewish community after Kanye recently posted anti-Semitic messages online.

Kim - who has North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three, with the rap star - said on Twitter: "Hate speech is never OK or excusable. I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric towards them to come to an immediate end."

Despite this, Kim didn't actually mention her ex-husband by name. Her comments also came days after singer Boy George questioned why Kim hadn't condemned Kanye's controversial remarks.

The chart-topping pop star said at the time: "I’m appalled that Kim Kardashian hasn’t come out and added her voice to this debate because this woman has children with Kanye, so she must understand as a mother what it feels like for little Jewish children to hear these f****** comments, how demoralising and terrifying it must be."

Meanwhile, the talent agency CAA has cut ties with Kanye following his recent comments.

The 'Stronger' hitmaker has been a client of CAA since 2016 - but the agency decided to end its relationship with Kanye in light of the controversy.

Elsewhere, MRC - the production company that was set to distribute Kanye's documentary - has also confirmed that it will no longer work with the rap star.

The company said in a statement: "We cannot support any content that amplifies his platform.

"The silence from leaders and corporations when it comes to Kanye or anti-Semitism in general is dismaying but not surprising. What is new and sad, is the fear Jews have about speaking out in their own defence."