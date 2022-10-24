Sean Hayes has paid a glowing tribute to Leslie Jordan.

The award-winning actor died in a car accident in Los Angeles on Monday morning (24.10.22), and his former 'Will and Grace' co-star has already confessed to feeling heartbroken.

Alongside a throwback photo of the diminutive actor, Sean - who played the part of Jack McFarland on the NBC sitcom - wrote on Twitter: "My heart is broken. Leslie Jordan was one of the funniest people I ever had the pleasure of working with. Everyone who ever met him, loved him. There will never be anyone like him. A unique talent with an enormous, caring heart. You will be missed, my dear friend."

Eric McCormack - who starred as Will Truman in the sitcom - has also taken to social media to pay tribute to his former co-star.

He wrote on the micro-blogging platform: "Crushed to learn about the loss of @thelesliejordan , the funniest and flirtiest southern gent I’ve ever known. The joy and laughter he brought to every one of his #WillandGrace episodes was palpable. Gone about thirty years too soon. You were loved, sweet man. [broken heart emoji] (sic)"

Elsewhere, Lynda Carter has fondly recalled the humorous videos that Jordan released amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The actress - who is best known for starring in the 'Wonder Woman' TV series - said on Twitter: "Leslie Jordan put a smile on the faces of so many, especially with his pandemic videos. What a feat to keep us all laughing and connected in such difficult times... It feels so cruel that this could happen to such a beautiful soul. (sic)"

Meanwhile, 'Star Trek' actor George Takei has admitted to being "stunned" by the news.

The 85-year-old star - who is best known for playing Hikaru Sulu - wrote: "I am stunned at the death of Leslie Jordan, who delighted us with his many roles on television and film. The cause of death was a car crash after he suffered a medical emergency. Leslie, we are heartbroken at your loss and will miss your mirth and your inimitable spirit."