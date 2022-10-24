Lindsay Arnold is pregnant.

The 28-year-old professional dancer - who is best known for appearing on 'Dancing with the Stars' - has confirmed that she's expecting another baby with her husband Sam Cusick.

She told E! News: "Honestly, it still feels a little bit surreal. It's just kind of crazy, but we are so, so happy."

Lindsay and Sam have been trying for another baby "for a while".

And the loved-up couple - who already have Sage, 23 months - are thrilled by their pregnancy news.

Lindsay said: "It was just the best feeling. My husband and I have been trying for a while now. And it's been something that we've known we've wanted so it was just such a huge blessing. We're excited to expand our family."

Despite this, the dancer is determined to keep the sex of her baby under wraps for now.

She explained: "I was one million percent convinced that I was having a boy for my first pregnancy and I was obviously wrong. Now I just feel like I can't even trust my intuition. I'll find out soon."

Lindsay left 'Dancing with the Stars' earlier this year, after a decade on the hit show.

Despite this, the TV star remains open to returning to the series one day, saying she'll "see what happens in the future".

Asked about the possibility of making a comeback, Lindsay said: "I'll never say never to 'Dancing with the Stars', it is part of who I am. It's part of what kind of made me and I love it. That door will never be closed. There's always going to be family to me and we'll see what happens in the future."