Iggy Azalea is in "an amazing place" in her life.

The 32-year-old rap star has revealed via social media that she's managed to "regrow" her confidence and she's "smiling bigger than ever now".

Iggy's confession was prompted by a complimentary post from a Twitter follower.

The post read: "Iggy, I've been following you since 2014 and I can tell you that you seem to be much happier. I saw your smile yesterday at the show and I was like: she knows she won. Have a nice day mom! [heart emoji] (sic)"

In response, Iggy said: "Thankyou! I’m in an amazing place…

"It takes time to regrow your confidence in yourself

"but I’m smiling bigger than ever now [celebratory emoji] (sic)"

Then, Iggy jokingly added: "I would be a lot happier right now if I had a personal sized pizza in my hands. (sic)"

By contrast, Iggy previously confessed to feeling "utterly deprived of a personal life" during her early years in the music business.

The rap star took to social media to offer advice to aspiring music stars, admitting that her own path towards fame and fortune hasn't been straightforward.

The 'Fancy' hitmaker - who has Onyx, two, with ex-boyfriend Playboi Carti - wrote on the micro-blogging platform: "Here’s the thing I think everyone working hard toward a dream should know.

"On the road to ur goal there will be moments u feel insane, utterly deprived of a personal life and like everything’s falling apart.

"When u reach ur goal… u will still have those moments.

"Its normal. (sic)"

Iggy announced in 2021 that she was taking a break from music for "a few years" to focus on "other creative projects".

However, the rapper later confirmed her return to the music scene via a Twitter post.

Iggy wrote online: "A year ago I was willing to walk away from music because I was tired of the negative energy it attracted.

"But what I’ve learned is that even when I’m minding my business, y’all gonna be negative AND nosey.

"So if I can’t have peace, neither can you.

"I’m coming back. Cry about it. (sic)"