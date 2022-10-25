Vivica A. Fox has warned Kanye West that he risks ruining his "legacy" with his controversial comments.

The 58-year-old actress has told Kanye, 45, that he shouldn't feel "afraid" to seek help after he recently posted anti-Semitic messages on social media.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "Kanye, if I can say this to you, my brother - if you need help, don't be afraid to go get it. Please do, because it's just - don't ruin your legacy like this. You have four beautiful children that don't need to see daddy's legacy absolutely destroyed like that."

Vivica also claimed that Kanye - who recently wore a "White Lives Matter" shirt at a fashion show - is still "missing his mother".

She said: "I believe more than anything else, he's missing his mother - somebody that would say, 'Now, boy, you done went too far.'"

Kanye's ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, has also voiced her disapproval of his anti-Semitic messages.

The 41-year-old star took to social media to write that hate speech is "never OK" or "excusable" - although she didn't mention the rap star by name.

Kim - who has North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three, with Kanye - wrote on Twitter: "I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric towards them to come to an immediate end."

Earlier, several of Kim's family members - including mom Kris Jenner and her sisters Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner - all voiced their support for the Jewish community following Kanye's controversial comments.

A statement posted on their individual Instagram Stories read: "I support my Jewish friends and the Jewish people."