Debra Messing says the world has been "dimmed" following the passing of her 'Will and Grace' co-star Leslie Jordan.

The 54-year-old star - who played Grace Adler in the sitcom - took to Instagram to pay tribute to her late co-star, who died in a car accident in Los Angeles on Monday morning (24.10.22), admitting her friend had brought "joy and delight" into her life.

She wrote: "How can this be?

Oh dear dear Leslie, the whole world has dimmed.

The joy and delight you have brought into my life has been a beautiful gift.

I wish I had the words….

Fly with the angels, friend.

And sing, sing, sing. (sic)"

Debra's 'Will and Grace' co-star Megan Mullally has been left heart-broken following the death of her close Leslie Jordan.

She wrote on Instagram: "my heart is breaking.

i really can’t believe it. leslie jordan was, hands down, one of the greats. people use that expression a lot, and i’m not sure it’s always applicable. there aren’t that many people who are truly great at anything. but leslie was flawlessly funny, a virtuoso of comedy. his timing, his delivery, all apparently effortless. you can’t get any better than that.

and what a friendly, fun-loving, dear person. (sic)"

The 63-year-old star - who portrayed Karen Walker in the NBC sitcom - has recalled spending time with Leslie, who played Beverly Leslie in the show, just last month, when he was "so relaxed and happy".

She added: "i was just with him last month. the prestigious national book festival was showcasing leslie and his best-selling book in washington d.c., and he’d asked me to come interview him for his event. i’d done my prep, but it was all completely unnecessary, of course, as i just had to barely unleash him and he went off on a series of absolutely hilarious stories that had the very large audience in hysterics for a solid hour.

off-stage, he was so relaxed and happy, there with his best friend mike. he truly seemed so happy. how brilliant it was that millions of people were able to discover the real leslie and his love of life and unparalleled story-telling abilities on instagram. he had so much to share, and it meant so much to him that finally he’d found a vehicle through which to share it. he was absolutely unique. one of a kind. thank you to all of his fans! he really loved you all and was so genuinely appreciative of you.

i’m so so glad that i got to spend some time with leslie that day before and after the event, just us, catching up. i felt such a deep affection for him that day; he was so warm and present and darling. as we were leaving, i got a couple more big hugs and told him i loved him, as usual. so glad! what a gift!

and so. love you, leslie. miss you already. and one thing i know for sure… there will never ever be another you. (sic)"

Eric McCormack - who starred as Will Truman in the sitcom - has also taken to social media to pay tribute to his former co-star.

He wrote: "Crushed to learn about the loss of @thelesliejordan , the funniest and flirtiest southern gent I’ve ever known. The joy and laughter he brought to every one of his #WillandGrace episodes was palpable. Gone about thirty years too soon. You were loved, sweet man. [broken heart emoji] (sic)"