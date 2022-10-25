Harry Styles romps seven times with men and women in his new film ‘My Policeman’.

The former One Direction singer, 28, also claims he is in a flop in bed in the movie – for which he went fully naked during filming – according to a sex count for the flick from The Sun.

Harry, who plays closeted gay police officer Tom Burgess who has an affair with a man behind the back of his wife Marion Taylor, played by The Crown’s Emma Corrin, in the film, is said by the publication to ask her after its longest sex scene of 75 seconds: “Was it all right? I’ll do better next time.”

The Sun added Harry bares his bum three times and spends almost 10 minutes having sex or naked in the film, with his romps including ones on a sofa and beach.

Harry has said his contract had stipulated there would be no fully frontal shots of him naked in the film movie.

He previously said: “I wasn’t naked in ‘Don’t Worry Darling’. I was naked in ‘My Policeman’. There’s no peen in the final cut.

“There’s bum bum. I don’t think the peen was intended to be involved. The peen, it was pre-negotiated that that would remain my own.”

‘My Policeman’ was out in cinemas on Friday (21.10.22), and Harry has previously talked about sex influencing his songs.

He added about his No1 single ‘Watermelon Sugar’: “It’s about, uh . . . the sweetness of life. It’s also about the female orgasm, but that’s totally different.”

Harry, whose relationship with girlfriend Olivia Wilde, 38, has been in the spotlight, has said about his sexuality: “Sometimes people say, ‘You’ve only publicly been with women,’ and I don’t think I’ve publicly been with anyone.”