James Corden has been described as a “very emotional guy” by his former writing partner Ruth Jones.

She spoke about ‘The Late Late Show’ host, 44, after he was barred from iconic New York restaurant Balthazar for being a “tiny cretin of a man” who allegedly abused staff.

Ruth, 56, who wrote and starred in ‘Gavin and Stacey’ with James, told the Cheltenham Literary Festival he simply wears his heart on his sleeve.

The Sun quoted her on Tuesday (25.10.22) saying at the event about the moment they wrapped filming on the show’s comeback 2019 Christmas special: “He is a very emotional guy. We had this hug and he was crying.

“He mumbled something and I went, ‘What? I’m really sorry, I can’t understand what you’re saying’.

“And he kept mumbling, and I said (loudly), ‘What?’ and he said (loudly), ‘I would be lost without you’.”

Ruth, 56, added that she would be keen to work together at another opportunity as James is set to return to Britain next year after announcing he is quitting fronting ‘The Late Late Show’.

James’ Balthazar ban came last week when restaurateur Keith McNally, 71, branded him one of the most abusive customers his business had through its doors in 25 years and a “tiny cretin of a man”.

Keith later lifted his ban when he said the presenter called him to apologise “profusely”.

But James responded in an interview with the New York Times he hadn’t done anything wrong “on any level”, saying he felt “so zen about the whole thing” and calling it “so silly”.

Keith responded again saying James could eat free at Balthazar for a decade if he apologised to staff.

He said on Instagram: “If (James) goes one step further and apologises to the 2 servers he insulted, I’ll let him eat for free at Balthazar for the next 10 years.”