Adam DiMarco had a crush on "everyone" in 'The White Lotus' cast.

The 32-year-old actor plays college graduate Albie Di Grasso in the second season of the comedy-drama series that follows a group of vacationers at a resort chain and joked that the whole cast - which also includes the likes of Jennifer Coolidge, Alexandra Daddario, and Jake Lacy - is "so hot."

He said: "Everyone is so hot on this show, right? I had a crush on everyone at some point during filming. It was hard to be on set!"

Meanwhile, Adam - who joins the show as a new cast member for season two in Sicily, following on from the Hawaii-based first outing - went on to add that he bonded with co-star Haley Lu Richardson karaoke and the entire cast kicked off their time together with a rendition of 'Summer Nights' from the musical 'Grease.'

He told E! News: "Haley Lu and I actually made karaoke happen. We needed a cable to connect—it was a specific type of input—and we didn't have a way to do it. We were living in the same hotel we were filming at, so a lot of the crew would leave their equipment in the carts in the hotel, and I found the sound guy's cart, and I found the cable we needed. I was like, 'Haley, can you steal this with me, so I'm not the only one who gets in trouble? We kicked it off with 'Summer Lovin' ['Summer Nights'] but I think my go-to karaoke song is probably 'Mr. Brightside.'"