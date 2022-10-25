Adam DiMarco had a crush on 'everyone' in The White Lotus cast

Published
2022/10/25 09:00 (BST)

Adam DiMarco had a crush on "everyone" in 'The White Lotus' cast.

The 32-year-old actor plays college graduate Albie Di Grasso in the second season of the comedy-drama series that follows a group of vacationers at a resort chain and joked that the whole cast - which also includes the likes of Jennifer Coolidge, Alexandra Daddario, and Jake Lacy - is "so hot."

He said: "Everyone is so hot on this show, right? I had a crush on everyone at some point during filming. It was hard to be on set!"

Meanwhile, Adam - who joins the show as a new cast member for season two in Sicily, following on from the Hawaii-based first outing - went on to add that he bonded with co-star Haley Lu Richardson karaoke and the entire cast kicked off their time together with a rendition of 'Summer Nights' from the musical 'Grease.'

He told E! News: "Haley Lu and I actually made karaoke happen. We needed a cable to connect—it was a specific type of input—and we didn't have a way to do it. We were living in the same hotel we were filming at, so a lot of the crew would leave their equipment in the carts in the hotel, and I found the sound guy's cart, and I found the cable we needed. I was like, 'Haley, can you steal this with me, so I'm not the only one who gets in trouble? We kicked it off with 'Summer Lovin' ['Summer Nights'] but I think my go-to karaoke song is probably 'Mr. Brightside.'"

© BANG Media International

adamdimarco jennifercoolidge alexandradaddario jakelacy haleylurichardson

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

mediaby BANG Showbiz English

James Corden: It was never my intention to upset anyone at Balthazar restaurant
Kanye West dropped by Johnny Depp's lawyer
JK Rowling defended over transgender rows by Ralph Fiennes
Sam Heughan 'wasn't ready' for James Bond role

Recommended