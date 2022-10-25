James Corden has insisted that he "never intended" to cause upset at the Balthazar in New York.

The 44-year-old star was temporarily banned from the high-end eatery after allegedly abusing staff over the quality of his meal but has now spoken out on the advice of his father Malcolm.

He said: "Last week, there were stories about me being banned from a restaurant. And at the time I considered, you know, tweeting about it or Instagramming about it. As my dad pointed out to me on Saturday — he said, 'Son, well, you did complain, so you might need to explain.' Look, when you make a mistake, you've gotta take responsibility. So I thought I would, if it's okay, share with you what happened. In the heat of the moment, I made a sarcastic rude comment about cooking it myself." He added, "It is a comment I deeply regret. I understand the difficulties of being a server. I worked shifts at restaurants for years."

The 'Cats' actor went on to add that while he had initially believed he had not done anything wrong but has now concluded that he made a "rude comment" and claimed he will return to the restaurant when he is next in the Big Apple to apologise in person.

Speaking during the opening monologue of 'The Late Late Show' on Monday (25.10.22), he added: "I've been walking around thinking that I hadn't done anything wrong, right? But the truth is, I made a rude comment, and it was wrong. It was an unnecessary comment. It was ungracious to the server. As I said to the owner that day, that [if] I've ever upset anybody, ever, it was never my intention. It just wasn't. And I love that restaurant. I love the staff there. I hope I'm allowed in again one day. So when I'm back in New York, I can go there and apologize in person, which is something I will absolutely do.."