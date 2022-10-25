Kylie Jenner 'doesn't need much' makeup

Published
2022/10/25 11:00 (BST)

Kylie Jenner doesn't need to wear much makeup.

The 25-year-old reality star - who is reported to have made close to $1 billion through her KylieCosmetics company - could be seen having her makeup done by her assistant Ariel as she declared the minimal aesthetics left her looking "really f****** pretty."

Speaking in a video posted to Instagram, she said: "This glam is something else! It's and it’s really, really f****** pretty. ‘Cause I don’t need much, Ariel!"

Ariel added: "I barely did anything. Cause you’re naturally gorgeous", to which 'The Kardashians' star replied: "I'm naturally [pretty]."

'The Kardashians' star - who has four-year-old daughter Stormi as well as an eight-month-old son whose name she has not announced publicly with rapper Travis Scott, 31, - previously admitted that when it comes to her looks she loves her "saggy t***" post-childbirth.

She said: "Nothing’s stopping me [from wearing mini dresses]. I feel really good about my body. Like, I see my body and I love my body, my saggy t***. I'm embracing my PP body - postpartum.

She added that it had been "really hard" for her after giving birth but is now feeling much better mentally.

Back in April, she said : It's been really hard for me. I cried non-stop all day for the first three weeks. It’s just the baby blues and then it goes away. I had it with Stormi too. I cried for three weeks. Every day, to the point where I’d be lying in bed and my head would just hurt so bad. But I feel better mentally. I’m not crying everyday so that’s great."

© BANG Media International

kyliejenner travisscott stormiwebster

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

mediaby BANG Showbiz English

Meadow Walker is the face of Tiffany and Co.'s new eyewear collection
Robert Pattinson fronts Dior Men's Spring 2023 campaign
Lupita Nyong'o reveals her go-to jewellery pieces
Apple increases the prices of its US-based subscriptions

Recommended