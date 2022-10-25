Kylie Jenner doesn't need to wear much makeup.

The 25-year-old reality star - who is reported to have made close to $1 billion through her KylieCosmetics company - could be seen having her makeup done by her assistant Ariel as she declared the minimal aesthetics left her looking "really f****** pretty."

Speaking in a video posted to Instagram, she said: "This glam is something else! It's and it’s really, really f****** pretty. ‘Cause I don’t need much, Ariel!"

Ariel added: "I barely did anything. Cause you’re naturally gorgeous", to which 'The Kardashians' star replied: "I'm naturally [pretty]."

'The Kardashians' star - who has four-year-old daughter Stormi as well as an eight-month-old son whose name she has not announced publicly with rapper Travis Scott, 31, - previously admitted that when it comes to her looks she loves her "saggy t***" post-childbirth.

She said: "Nothing’s stopping me [from wearing mini dresses]. I feel really good about my body. Like, I see my body and I love my body, my saggy t***. I'm embracing my PP body - postpartum.

She added that it had been "really hard" for her after giving birth but is now feeling much better mentally.

Back in April, she said : It's been really hard for me. I cried non-stop all day for the first three weeks. It’s just the baby blues and then it goes away. I had it with Stormi too. I cried for three weeks. Every day, to the point where I’d be lying in bed and my head would just hurt so bad. But I feel better mentally. I’m not crying everyday so that’s great."