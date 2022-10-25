Jennifer Hudson wants Rihanna to guest star on her talk show.

The 'American Idol' winner, 41, launched 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' earlier this year and would "love" to have 'Umbrella' songstress Rihanna, 34, on the show for a chat but would also like to interview people from all walks of life.

She said: "I would love to have Rihanna, I think that would cool! Just to see people come out from all the areas of the industries that I'm a part of and bring everyone together. I love human interest stories, I love people who are just dreamers, I love being amongst my peers and everything, so I wanna create a community where everyone can come together.

The 'Dreamgirls' star - whose mother and brother were shot to death in a double murder in 2008 - went on to add that because she has experienced the "highest highs" and the "lowest lows" in her life that she wants viewers to be able to see different sides of her personality with her WCVB chat show.

She told Entertainment Tonight: "I have experienced so much in my life; I've seen the highest of the highs, the lowest of the lows, and just about everything in between but as my mother always told me, 'Once you think you've seen it all, just keep on living. People from around the world have been a part of my journey from the beginning — 20 years ago — and I'm so ready to join their journey as we sit down and talk about the things that inspire and move us all. I have always loved people and I cannot wait to connect on a deeper level and let audiences see the different sides of who I am, the human being, in return."