Apple is increasing the prices of its US-based subscriptions.

The tech giant is upping the cost of Apple TV Plus, Apple Music and the Apple One bundle.

Their film and TV series streaming service - which hosts many popular shows such as ‘Ted Lasso’, ‘Bad Sisters’ and the 2022 Best Picture Oscar winner ‘Coda - will be adding $2 to the monthly cost and $10 to the annual pay model meaning the access will set you back $6.99 a month and $69 for the year. The rise marks the first time the streaming service has done so; however , it follows a trend of its competition - Disney Plus, Hulu and YouTube Premium - doing the same.

Apple Music is also becoming more expensive with the music streaming service going up in $1 in price for individual account holders and $2 for their family plan. Single user accounts will cost $10.99 per month while groups on the same plan will be $16.99.

Apple One - a plan that includes six Apple services such as Apple Music, Apple TV Plus, Apple Arcade, iCloud Plus, Apple News Plus and Apple Fitness Plus - is also becoming more costly at $16.95, $22.95, $32.95.

This follows the company - which also makes tech like the iPhone, iMac and MacBook line - raising the prices for their student subscribers in the United States, Canada and the UK.

A rep for Apple told TechCrunch: “The subscription prices for Apple Music, Apple TV Plus, and Apple One will increase beginning today. The change to Apple Music is due to an increase in licensing costs, and in turn, artists and songwriters will earn more for the streaming of their music. We also continue to add innovative features that make Apple Music the world’s best listening experience. We introduced Apple TV Plus at a very low price because we started with just a few shows and movies. Three years later, Apple TV Plus is home to an extensive selection of award-winning and broadly acclaimed series, feature films, documentaries, and kids and family entertainment from the world’s most creative storytellers.”