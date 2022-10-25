Meadow Walker is the face of Tiffany and Co.'s new eyewear collection.

The 23-year-old model - whose father is late 'Fast and Furious' star Paul Walker - channels a Hollywood star in the effortless visuals for the iconic jewellery brand's new range of specs.

Tiffany's captioned the visual on Instagram: "All eyes on @meadowwalker. Contemporary, elegant and crafted in Italy, our new sunglasses and optical styles boldly reinvent the Tiffany HardWear jewelry collection. Link in bio. #TiffanyHardWear #TiffanyEyewear #TiffanyAndCo (sic)"

The glasses feature the alternating motif from the Tiffany T jewellery collection.

The brunette beauty made her runway debut last year, opening the Givenchy show at Paris Fashion Week, and admitted it was a "dream come true".

She said: “Oh my! It has been an absolute dream come true. I am incredibly grateful to have had the opportunity to work with such talented and remarkable people. We launched my career during a time of global struggle and loss.”

Meadow donned an oversized black blazer and tights, paired with matching boots and chunky accessories, and had her choppy brunette hair sleekly straightened around her cheekbones.

She thanked creative director Matthew Williams for his support and help to ensure she got to the show safely during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meadow wrote: "Thank you Matt for your complete support and determination to safely get me to Paris from NY. Thank you to everyone involved. Endless gratitude and love for you all. (sic)"

Meadow has been signed on to the DNA Models agency since 2017 but made her first major fashion campaign in January 2021 with Proenza Schouler.

She starred in the fashion house's pre-fall 2021 campaign.