Lupita Nyong'o is a "creature of habit" when it comes to wearing jewellery.

The 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' star - who is a global brand ambassador for De Beers and stars in the luxury jewellery brand's 'When It Begins' campaign - wears the same two pieces in everyday life.

She told Vogue: "I typically wear a chunky ring or a yellow gold hoop earring in my daily life.

“I am a creature of habit, so once I find something that I love, I will wear it all of the time.”

When she won her first Oscar at the 2014 Academy Awards she was given a ring with a special meaning, and every time she looks at it, she is reminded that she is "capable of exceeding" her "expectations".

Lupita - who took home the Best Supporting Actress gong for '12 Years a Slave' that year - recalled: “I received a gift of a custom-made, gold pinky ring with a frog on it, which is my family totem.

“Inscribed inside was the phrase, ‘Frogs can fly.’ It captured how I felt that evening, and it is a reminder for me to this day that I am capable of exceeding even my own expectations.”

Meanwhile, Lupita recently revealed her body "was ravaging itself" when she first found fame.

The 39-year-old star admitted she was constantly "mitigating [her] panic" and her inner turmoil "cost" her "physically" in many ways.

She told The Hollywood Reporter: “I was mitigating my panic at all times because extreme failure and extreme success, the body doesn’t know the difference.

“Either way, you are in distress. I’m proud of how I weathered that particular storm, but it cost me. It cost me physically. I was extremely thin. My body was ravaging itself, and I got fibroids.”

After winning the Oscar, Lupita was advised to capitalise on her success but credits Dame Emma Thompson with having "saved her life" by telling her to continue to stick to her own instincts.

She recalled: “I got told a lot, not just by my team but by other actors that I would meet, ‘You’ve got to strike now.’”

Explaining how she'd met Emma on the awards circuit and called her when she was in London to film 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens', she continued: “She invited me over, and I went to dinner with her, and she totally demystified all of that.

“She did save my life. I had won this huge award, and my imposter syndrome was at an all-time high. I was so intimidated by this new platform that I seemed to have. I mean, I acted in one film. I didn’t even know what the ‘martini shot’ was, for crying out loud.

“She told me that she quit acting for over eight years at some point, and everybody told her that she would never be able to come back to it, and she did.

"She encouraged me to do what I thought was best for my instrument.”

As a result of the conversation, the 'Us' actress signed up for a role in Broadway show 'Eclipsed'.