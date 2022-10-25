WhatsApp is back after international outage

The messaging app was unable to send and receive user messages from roughly 8am and 10am BST on Tuesday (25.10.2022).

According to the website Down Detector, 12,000 reports were shared within the first 30 minutes.

Its parent company, Meta - who also own and operate social media platforms Instagram and Facebook - announced the problem had been fixed and while offering an apology for the disruption.

A rep for the tech giant said: "We know people had trouble sending messages on WhatsApp today.

"We have fixed the issue and apologise for any inconvenience."

People trying to use the app between the affected period were confronted with a “connecting” error message.

It is believed that the issue with the end-to-end encrypted app - which is relied on by many for social and work purposes - is believed to have caused widespread disruption.

NetBlocks, an internet monitoring service, noted it was not “related to country-level” WiFi problems.

They posted on Twitter: “Note: Messaging app WhatsApp is currently experiencing international outages; incident not related to country-level internet disruptions or filtering.”

Last October, Meta experienced a technical issue that prompted their services like Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram to be unavailable for more than six hours. It is believed that their was because of a malfunctioning security feature in their Silicon Valley offices that made it impossible for employees to get into the building to look at the server.

Mark Zuckerberg, the company’s founder and CEO apologised for the problem - which is believed to have impacted more than 10.6 million people - and the “disruption”.

The 38-year-old billionaire said: “Facebook, Instagram. WhatsApp and Messenger are coming back online now. Sorry for the disruption today.

“I know how much you rely on our services to stay connected with the people you care about.”