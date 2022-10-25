Sir Mick Jagger is said to speak with a “Mockney” accent in public but the “Queen’s English” indoors.

The Rolling Stones frontman’s daughter’s former nanny Sally Arnold – who looked after Jade Jagger, now 51 – claimed the singer switches to a posh accent behind closed doors and slips into the twang fans know him for best as soon as he leaves his house.

Sally said in an extract from her memoir ‘Rock N Roll Nanny’ published by the Daily Mail: “Strangely, Mick spoke the Queen’s English in private and with only a couple of people around.

“But the minute there were more or he was on the phone, he’d switch to the sort of Mockney accent we know today.”

She added about seeing it happen when Sir Mick, 79, called her former employer for a reference: “She (the ex-boss) was so surprised because he spoke to her in rather an uncouth way, and she wondered, ‘How can Sally work for somebody like that?’”

Sally worked for Sir Mick during his seven-year marriage to model Bianca Jagger, 77, before the pair ended their relationship in 1978.

The ex-nanny – who went on to become the Stones’ tour manager – added about the “normal” life led by the couple: “(Sir Mick) was very attentive, pouring tea, carrying and fetching things for her.”

It comes as the Stones are reportedly planning to release a new record next year, which would be Sir Mick Jagger, Keith Richards’ and Ronnie Wood’s fist new material in 18 years – and their first since the death of drummer Charlie Watts aged 80 in 2021 after a throat cancer fight.

The Sun earlier this month reported the group had already teamed up in New York for studio sessions.

It said “a raft of world class session musicians” will complete band’s line-up for the new tracks.

A source told the publication: “After Charlie’s passing there was some uncertainty about what to do next.

“They had stadium dates scheduled so pressed ahead, but afterwards it wasn’t clear what the future looked like.

“But now they’ve had time to reflect they all feel it’s the right thing to keep doing what they’ve always done as a band, make new music and hopefully hit the road again to perform it to their fans.

“They’ve had a knock in recent years, but the show goes on – and The Stones always do.”

The insider added Sir Mick, 79, Keith, 78, and Ronnie, 75 are planning a “major” tour likely to include America, South America and Europe to follow the release of the new tunes, which are said to be due in summer of 2023.