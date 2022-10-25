Anne Heche’s ex-partner James Tupper claims her estate is worth $2 million.

His valuation is five times more than the $400,000 total placed on it by her 20-year-old son Homer Laffoon.

As the war over the ‘Donnie Brasco’ actress’ estate deepens, James, 57, has also claimed the son they shared, Atlas, has been locked out of her home.

The claims were made in a new court petition for control over Anne’s estate lodged last week by James.

MailOnline reported on Tuesday (25.10.22) James’ valuation says Anne had property of $1.6million, with a $400,000 annual gross income from it – a total of $2 million.

James has also accused Homer of not communicating with his younger brother Atlas, 13, and says he locked the teenager out of Anne’s home.

His claims come after Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Lee Bogdanoff rejected actor James’ petition to be made legal guardian of his and Anne’s boy Atlas.

In a hearing on October 11, judge Bogdanoff also warned James he was also likely to lose a battle over the actress’ estate.

James said during the proceedings: “I don’t think his (Atlas’) older brother (Homer) is going to look after his interests.

“He is treating him like an enemy. Their relationship is going to be destroyed forever.”

The judge ordered Atlas be allowed to get into Anne’s apartment “and get his stuff as quickly as possible”.

Published accounts have estimated Anne’s worth was around $4 million.

James’ objections come after Homer entered papers bidding to “expand his authority” over his late mother’s estate.

He asked for a bond of $800,000 (£703,000) as part of his ‘ex-parte application’ with the Superior Court of California in Los Angeles County to extend his control as special administrator of the estate.

Documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight lodged on Thursday (20.10.22) showed he asserts the expansion is “necessary” as the “tangible personal property of the estate” located in Anne’s apartment needs to be moved as soon as possible in order to “avoid additional fees, costs and possible loss”.

Anne, who died after suffering a “severe anoxic brain injury” as a result of a fireball car crash in August, did not leave a will.

She who had Homer with her ex-husband Coleman Laffoon, 48, to whom she was married from 2001 to 2009, while the actress was with James from 2007 to 2018.