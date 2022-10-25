Sir Rod Stewart has branded Vladimir Putin an "a******".

The 77-year-old music legend has taken aim at Russia's President days after he revealed he had rented a home for a family of seven Ukrainian refugees amid the tyrant's continued invasion of the neighbouring country.

Rod is quoted by the Scottish Daily Express as saying: "I use some vulgar words when describing Putin. And I try and say, ‘Listen this is not the Russian people’s fault’. A lot of people have been arrested and put in prison.

"This is a man and his regime so don’t blame all Russians. I’ve been to Russia many times and I’ve found the most friendly people on earth, I really have. So it’s not their fault, it’s this a******."

Rod is gearing up for a UK tour in November and plans to sing his 1991 "anti-war song" 'Rhythm Of My Heart' in tribute to the Ukrainian people.

He said: “I dedicate that to the Ukrainians, and we bring up a Ukrainian flag and [Ukraine's President] Zelensky (on the big screen)."

Rod forked out for a house in Berkshire, furnished the abode, and vowed to pay the rent and bills for at least a year for husband and wife Rostyslav and Olena and their children, Taras, 17, Kostya, 16, Roman, 13, Mariia, 10, and Dymtro, two, after they fled their war-torn nation.

Rod decided to take action after he and his wife Penny Lancaster, 51, watched the devastating scenes unfold on the news one night.

He said: "Words couldn't describe what we were watching.

"The bombing of innocent children, the bombing of hospitals and ­playgrounds. Like everyone else, we were completely beside ourselves. I don't wish that one anyone. This is evil, pure evil.

"I was born just after the [Second World] War, so my family has lots of memories of it.

"That's how devastating it was to me. I didn't think we would see the likes of land war with tanks again."

Rod and his nephew Warren then hatched a plan to fill trucks up with supplies and take them to the Ukrainian border.

The 'I Don't Want To Talk About It' hitmaker was keen to take the trip himself but was advised against it, and the trucks brought 16 refugees back to Berlin.

Afterward, he got in contact with Rostyslav and his family - who were not part of the 16 brought back by his vehicle - and the singer has also given two other refugees jobs on his Essex estate.

Rod joked the family knew who he was because he left "about 500 CDs" around the house for them, and admitted it was "really wonderful" meeting them for the first time.

He added: "I walked through the door and they all came running down the stairs, all beautifully dressed in Ukrainian national costume.

"It was so lovely that they all made that effort. They made me a cup of tea and we had loads of biscuits and chocolates, although the baby kept nicking all of mine. It really was wonderful."

Rostyslav and Olena said in a statement: "Many thanks to Sir Rod Stewart, Warren Cady, his parents and their family for their openness and genuine and big hearts. Thanks to their sponsorship and Warren’s hard work, our children are now safe and able to learn normally in school.

"We thank the British Government and residents of Bracknell, the teachers of our children and the entire British people for their tireless and invaluable assistance to Ukraine.

"We pray daily for God's blessings on Sir Rod, Warren, their family and all the British people."