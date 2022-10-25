Kerry Katona turns her knickers "inside out three times" before changing them.

The 42-year-old star had read a report which claimed that women need to be replacing their lingerie sets almost twice a year but claimed that sort of behaviour is "bad for the environment" and is a "waste of money."

She said: "There's been a report saying that underwear has an expiry date, with experts advising we should replace bras and knickers every six to eight months. That's a load of nonsense - I definitely don't do that. I think it's bad for the environment and a waste of money. I'd rather save the environment and wear the same pair of knickers and turn them inside out three times!"

The former Atomic Kitten singer - who claims to have made more than £1 million by selling racy images on OnlyFans - went on to explain that she does occasionally "treat" herself to a pair of knickers, but hasn't done so in a "long time" and joked that her subscribers on the adults-only platform are not paying to see her with them on anyway.

Writing in her new! column magazine, she added: "do sometimes treat myself to a nice set of underwear, but I haven't for a long time. It's not like I have to splash the cash on underwear for OnlyFans because they don't want to see my knickers on!"

Meanwhile, the former 'Loose Women' panellist - who who has children Molly, 21, Lilly-Sue, 19, with first husband Brian McFadden, Heidi, 15, and Max, 14, with second spouse Mark Croft and Dylan Jorge, eight, with late third husband George Kay but is now engaged to fitness instructor Ryan Mahoney - explained that she has been "exhausted" lately because of work commitments but was able to enjoy a day off last week and "teared up" while watching her children laugh and joke.

She added: "I've been feeling really exhausted as I've been so busy and I haven't had a moment to just stop. I'm not complaining as I always think back to the times I wasn't working. But I had a day last week where I was just chilling at home with Ryan and the kids and I had time to think and reflect. It was so lovely seeing Ryan with the kids. They were laughing and joking and had smiles on their faces. It just made me feel so emotional. I tear up even thinking about it now.

"It made me realise that all my hard work is worth it and even though I've been away from home a lot recently, I do it all for my family. They are my everything - the riches in my life!"