Carrie Hope Fletcher is engaged.

The 30-year-old singer-and-actress - who is known for appearing in West End shows such as 'Heathers' and 'Les Misérables' and had the title role in Andrew Lloyd Webber's 'Cinderella' - surprised fans on Instagram by announcing her next role will be as Mrs Montague after her partner Joel popped the question.

Alongside a snap of the pair showing off her dazzling oval-shaped emerald ring, she wrote: "I’ve landed a new role! One I’ll be playing for the rest of my life … Mrs Montague."

The pair confirmed they were dating in May this year.

Carrie - whose big brother is McFly's Tom Fletcher - made the pair's romance public by posting a snap of her kissing the production company owner's cheek and captioning it: "All the universes."

The stage star was previously in a relationship with Oliver Ormson until their split in January.

And Carrie revealed that being dumped and playing the role of Cinderella, who is constantly "put down" and abused by her ugly step-sisters, took its toll on her mental health.

She opened up to fans: "OK honesty hour. I’ve been struggling recently.

"Someone I loved left me at the start of the year. I’d be worried about myself if I wasn’t thrown off track by that.

"But on top of that, I’m in a show where my character is constantly put down.

"She’s told she’s so physically unattractive she could only ever be loved by someone who can’t see. That no one could ever love someone so shockingly plain. She’s called a goblin, a hag no one would s*** and none of this seemed so bad when I was coming home to someone who loved me but … suddenly those words started to hurt, started to poke at dormant insecurities and rouse them from their slumber."