Eddie Redmayne attended nursing school to prepare for his role on 'The Good Nurse.'

The 40-year-old actor stars as serial killer Charles Cullen - who confessed to murdering up to forty patients during the course of his 16-year career as a nurse - in the historical drama film and attended medical school in preparation for the shoot but joked that he was "totally s***" at it.

He said: "I was totally s***at it! You never want me in a crisis Some need a short runway to take off, and others need a long runway. I need quite a long runway.!"

The 'Les Miserables' star also explained that he never had any "grand plan" when it came to his acting career but knew he was joining a world "much bigger" than himself when he signed up to star as Newt Scamander in the 'Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them' series and has "loved" getting to work with actors such as Johnny Depp and Jude Law on the 'Harry Potter' prequel franchise because he always strives to "push" himself..

He told GQ Magazine: "I have no grand plan. I’m just winging it. When I entered the world of 'Fantastic Beasts', I knew I was joining a machine that was so much bigger than me. It’s given me a huge amount and I’ve loved working with some of the best, most joyful actors in the world. Being able to come back to that every couple of years – in an industry that is nomadic and circus-like – that continuity has been wonderful.

"What’s become clear to me is that comfort and I don’t go very well together. So I’m always looking for ways to push myself outside my comfort zone."