Zara Tindall is thankful for her mother Princess Anne's passion for the great outdoors, horse riding and travel.

The 41-year-old royal and Olympic equestrian - who is the daughter of Anne, Princess Royal and Mark Phillips - has hailed her 72-year-old mother her role model and shared how her own childhood spent outdoors with nature and exploring the world is what she enjoys most with her own young family.

In a video promoting British clothing brand Musto, she said: “I definitely remember having a lot of fun and being able to experience a lot of things. I'm very lucky that my parents were able to do that for us or whatever they were involved in, whether it was the horses or the sailing or the travelling.”

Zara - who has Mia, eight, Lena, four, and Lucas, 18 months, with retired rugby star Mike Tindall - shared that she is “happiest at home, or with the family, obviously, or travelling. I'm happy travelling with the kids and Mike and exploring the world. If I've got something planned it would definitely be outside, either riding or doing some kind of activity like a trip away to Devon or Scotland.”

The couple's eldest daughter takes after her dad as she's set to start playing contact rugby next year.

The 44-year-older former England Rugby professional revealed his girl had grown to "love" the sport and she's looking forward to taking the next step.

He said back in May: "She loves it and she's excited that she can begin contact rugby next year."

Mia has certainly changed her mind, after Mike previously revealed she wasn't keen on rugby at first.

Speaking on his 'The Good, The Bad and The Rugby' podcast earlier this year, he said: "It's always hard to get Mia to go, she's like 'I don't like it' and then you get there, and she's off.

"Mia scored a couple... it was an eight-all thriller in the first game and then a nine-all thriller in the second."

At the time, he also reflected on the way his and Zara's daughter has grown since she was able to get involved in tag rugby after lockdown.

He added: "It's funny how much she's changed over the last, sort of, this year, since they've been back.

"[She's] figuring out how to avoid people because before they'd just all be really bunched in.

"Now they're getting more, where they run across but then they're all stepping back, and people are just falling around."