Meghan, Duchess of Sussex thinks she's "particular" - but not "difficult" or "demanding".

The 41-year-old duchess has discussed the stereotype of the "angry black woman" with Issa Rae on the latest episode of her podcast series, with Meghan insisting there's nothing wrong with setting clear boundaries.

Speaking on her 'Archetypes' podcast, Meghan told Issa: "I'm particular.

"I think a high tide raises all ships - we're all going to succeed, so let's make sure it's really great because it's a shared success for everybody. But I also know that I will find myself cowering and tiptoeing into a room - I don't know if you ever do that, the thing that I find the most embarrassing - when you're saying a sentence and the intonation goes up like it's a question. And you're like, 'Oh my God, stop!'

"Stop whispering and tiptoeing around and say what it is you need. You're allowed to set a boundary, you're allowed to be clear. It does not make you demanding, it does not make you difficult. It makes you clear."

Meghan - who has Archie, three, and Lilibet, 16 months, with Prince Harry - subsequently asked Issa whether she feels she's "allowed to be angry in certain moments".

Issa, 37 - who wrote and starred in the HBO series 'Insecure' - replied: "Absolutely not. Because I can't lose my cool, I can't do that, especially as a black woman, but also just even as a public figure now. Because people are looking for ways to justify their perception of you.

"That doesn't mean I don't get angry. That might mean that I will vent my frustrations to someone that I trust, get it out of my system and then go in fix mode."