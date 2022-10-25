Lewis Capaldi thinks talking about his Tourette's syndrome diagnosis has taken the "sting" out of the issue.

The 26-year-old singer revealed earlier this year that he'd been diagnosed with the disorder, and Lewis admits that speaking about it has made his life a little easier.

Asked whether it was important for him to share the news, Lewis replied: "I never meant to announce it, I just kind of said it on Instagram Live, but I like talking about it because it takes the sting out.

"That's the worst thing, when I'm on flights people go, 'Are you okay to fly?' And I'm like, 'Cheeky b******, of course I'm OK to fly'. So it's nice to be able to go, 'No, it's just my Tourette's.'"

Lewis was diagnosed with the disorder "seven or eight months ago". But the chart-topping star is still "trying to work out how to temper it".

Lewis told the BBC: "It's a really new thing. I'm still trying to work out how to temper it.

"I got medical cannabis, which you can get in the UK apparently - although I got it off some guy on the street corner. And I've got Sertraline [an anti-depressant] for my anxiety in general."

Lewis previously revealed that he decided to go public with his diagnosis because he didn't want fans to think he's been "taking cocaine or something".

The 'Someone You Loved' hitmaker explained: "I have been diagnosed with Tourette’s.

"I wanted to speak about it because I didn’t want people to think I was taking cocaine or something."

Lewis is learning to live with the symptoms of the condition, and the award-winning star has even had Botox injections to help to control his tics.

He shared: "My shoulder twitches when I am excited, happy, nervous or stressed. It is something I am living with. It is not as bad as it looks."