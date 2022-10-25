Wayne Brady has found himself in an "uncomfortable place" on 'Dancing with the Stars'.

The 50-year-old star admits to being totally out of his comfort zone on the hit TV show - but Wayne is still relishing the challenge.

Wayne - who has been partnered with Witney Carson on the show - told Us Weekly: "This is my favourite part of this show, it places you in an uncomfortable place where you may not be used to. I’m used to shining in everything that I do hands down, whether it’s a musical or whether I’m hosting a show … it is my point to shine.

"So, to be in something that makes you go, ‘Oh … is this not right?’ … it’s a very human moment. And I love that because that’s real. Shiny isn’t real. Real is bumps, good, bad, ugly, ups, downs. And that’s what I find is the best part of the show, is the humanity."

Wayne has endured a tough time on 'Dancing with the Stars' over the last week after falling ill.

Wayne's illness meant he had very little time to rehearse with Witney - but she still felt proud of what he managed to produce, given the circumstances.

She said: "I mean, quite honestly, no other celebrity could have done what he just did. I mean, it’s nearly impossible.

"Like, even for me as a pro, I was like, I need rehearsal for a week. You know, like, I was even stressed out. So, the fact that he was able to just get on board with it and just say, ‘OK, I’m gonna rehearse anyway. I’m gonna show up anyway.’ Just, like, [that’s] a true testament to the type of person and dancer he is."