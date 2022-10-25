Selena Gomez feels "nervous" about sharing her "difficulties" in her new documentary.

The 30-year-old star is the focus of an upcoming documentary called 'My Mind and Me' on Apple TV+, and Selena has confessed to having mixed feelings about the project.

The chart-topping singer - who has spoken openly about her mental health struggles - explained: "As nervous as I am to put out something this personal, in my heart I know now is the time.

"I hope that by sharing my experiences and difficulties, it will help people feel inspired to share their own stories. And to have hope that things can and will get better."

The documentary looks at the pop star's mental health journey, and Selena admits that the project "took on a life of its own".

She told Vanity Fair magazine: "It was never this thought-out plan thinking we were going to capture these very personal parts of my life. It just evolved from there."

Selena teamed up with director Alek Keshishian to make the documentary.

And Selena relished the experience of working with Alek, who is best known for his 1991 Madonna documentary.

The 'Lose You to Love Me' hitmaker shared: "I had seen 'Truth or Dare' and thought it was one of the most brilliant music documentaries that’s ever been shot.

"I watched it seven times. It’s an actual work of art. This isn’t just, ‘Here I am on tour and I’m going through things.’ It was a glimpse into someone’s life, and it had respect and love and empathy, and nothing was sugarcoated. I knew if I were ever to make a doc, I wanted Alek to direct it."

Selena also felt comfortable working with the respected director.

She said: "He is very kind and nurturing, and I have complete trust in him. Most of the time, I forgot he was even around. Sometimes he was just using an iPhone hiding in the corner."