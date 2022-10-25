Mollie King is expecting a baby girl with her fiance Stuart Broad.

The 35-year-old singer - who shot to stardom as part of The Saturdays - has taken to Instagram to post a behind-the-scenes video of her recent gender-reveal party.

Mollie - who wore a figure-hugging powder blue dress for the party - captioned the video: "Last weekend we got our families together for a little celebration that we’ll never forget.

"For months our families have been predicting and guessing the gender of the baby but it’s been so lovely to have that just between us.

"Our due date is really creeping up now, we can’t believe how close it is, so last weekend felt like the right time to get everyone together and reveal it. It was such a special day and one we’ll always remember."

Molly and Stuart, 36 - who plays cricket for England - announced their engagement in December 2021.

But Molly has been convinced over recent months that they were destined to have a baby boy.

The blonde beauty - whose due date is November 2 - told Grazia magazine: "It feels weird to be saying this because we've only just told the family, but we're actually having a little girl!

"Having got five nephews, we were convinced we were going to be having a little boy as well, but we're over the moon to find out it's a little girl."

Molly also revealed that she's determined to encourage her daughter to follow her dreams.

She said: "We would have been happy either way obviously and I just want her to grow up knowing that she can be exactly who she wants to be. I want her to know that the things that she goes to bed dreaming of can come true."