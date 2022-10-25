Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have bought a beach house in Santa Barbara for $14.5 million.

The 43-year-old star and Travis, 46 - who tied the knot earlier this year - recently bought the spectacular beach house from TV star Conan O’Brien.

The property boasts 3.5 bathrooms, a two-car garage and even a sound-proofed balcony, according to Us Weekly. The loved-up couple are also able to enjoy views of the ocean, while they are just minutes away from the beach.

The brunette beauty and the Blink-182 drummer are also a short distance away from Hollywood stars Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, whose home is a few door downs from Kourtney's new beach house.

Meanwhile, Kourtney previously revealed that her therapist encouraged her to date Travis.

The reality star was a long-time friend of Travis before they started dating - but Kourtney was initially hesitant to pursue a romance with the music star.

Reflecting on the evolution of their relationship, Kourtney shared: "He would ask me to go for sushi or vegan sushi, of course. But he would ask me to go to the movies."

Kourtney was eventually convinced to pursue a romance by her therapist.

The TV star - who has Mason, 12, Penelope, ten, and Reign, seven, with her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick - said: "I could never go. I could never.

"And [the therapist] was like, ‘Why? You know, he sounds like a good dad.’ And I just was like, ‘But what if he tried to kiss me or what if he held my hand or what if?'"

Travis, on the other hand, previously claimed that he was "fine" before he started dating Kourtney.

The musician explained that he wasn't particularly looking for love at the time.

He said: "[I was] fine with just being single the rest of my life and being a studio rat."