Rihanna is to make her long-awaited music comeback on the 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' soundtrack this Friday (28.10.22).

Marvel Studios has posted a teaser clip hinting that the 'Diamonds' hitmaker has new music on the way this week by isolating the "R" from "Forever" and posting the date of October 28, 2022.

The visual was simply captioned: "#WakandaForever."

The teaser comes a week after it was rumoured that Rihanna has two tracks on the eagerly-awaited sequel's soundtrack.

What's more, New York Times columnist Kyle Buchanan tweeted: “Rumors are flying and I can add to them: I’ve been hearing for weeks that Rihanna is recording the end-credits song for BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER. How do you follow up a classic like ‘All the Stars’? By snagging Rihanna’s first big song in years. (sic)"

Kendrick Lamar and SZA teamed up for 'All of the Stars' in the first film.

Rihanna hasn't released new solo music since her 2016 LP 'ANTI' but has constantly teased fans with studio updates, the most recent being in September.

It's also been reported that the 34-year-old megastar is gearing up for a huge stadium tour in 2023, after headlining the Super Bowl halftime show on February 12.

The 'Wild Thoughts' singer recently admitted she is both "nervous" and "excited" about providing the entertainment at the annual NFL showpiece game.

The 34-year-old singer told TMZ: "I'm nervous ... but I'm excited."

Jay-Z, whose entertainment agency Roc Nation helps produce the halftime show, commented: "Rihanna is a generational talent, a woman of humble beginnings who has surpassed expectations at every turn.

“A person born on the small island of Barbados who became one of the most prominent artists ever. Self-made in business and entertainment.”

Super Bowl LVII is set to take place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

This year's halftime show was headlined by Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige and Eminem, with special guest appearances from 50 Cent and Anderson .Paak.