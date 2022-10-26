Jo O'Meara has been left in "absolutely horrendous" pain and requiring further surgery on her back.

The S Club 7 singer underwent emergency surgery last month after suffering "four bulging discs" in her spine, but she has now been left "devastated" after discovering she needs to go under the knife again.

Speaking in an Instagram video, she said: "As you can see I'm back in bed. That is because the back is playing games again

"The pain has been absolutely horrendous and today I got some MRI scan results back that wasn't the result I wanted. I've actually got to go back into hospital for further surgery on my back which I'm absolutely devastated about to be honest. The pain is ... horrendous."

The 43-year-old star admitted her back issue has left her feeling "really low" lately.

She added: "And it's been making me feel really quite in a bad place if I'm being honest.

"I've felt really low. The last few days have been really tough but I'm hopefully with this next surgery, I will be back fighting fit and ready to get out there again so positive thinking."

Jo also captioned the clip: "Update

So I got the MRI scan results I didn’t want to see , and I am going to have to go back in for another back operation to try and get it fixed ! I’m totally gutted that it didn’t work the first time , but my back is in a bit of a mess to be honest! I will be taking things easy for the time being to make sure I’m fighting fit ! Thankyou for all your love and support you continue to show me ! And don’t forget it’s almost Halloween that means one thing !! Stream “Thriller” ! I love you all very much (sic)"

Last month, Jo revealed she had been struck down with severe back pain during rehearsals for her upcoming shows and was admitted to private hospital The London Clinic, where she was treated with spinal blockers - medication which block nerve pain - to help get her back on her feet again.

She shared a picture of herself in her hospital bed on Instagram and wrote: "So after almost 20 years pain free my back decided it was time to flake out on me again.

"The pain has been absolutely horrendous! 4 discs bulging, and a bad case of sciatica, yesterday I went for some spinal blockers at the amazing @thelondonclinichospital to get things moving again!"