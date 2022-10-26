James Gunn and Peter Safran have been appointed as co-chairmen and CEOs of DC Studios.

The 'Guardians of the Galaxy' director and 'The Suicide Squad' producer will oversee the newly-formed Warner Bros. division, which is replacing DC Films, meaning they will now be in charge of DC's film, TV and animation efforts.

The pair said in a joint statement: "We’re honoured to be the stewards of these DC characters we’ve loved since we were children.

"We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multi-layered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved.

"Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equalled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent.

"We’re excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told."

Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav - who had been searching for a replacement for DC Films boss Walter Hamada - is "thrilled" to have appointed Gunn and Safran.

He said in a statement: "DC has among the most entertaining, powerful, and iconic characters in the world and I am thrilled to have the singular and complementary talents of James and Peter joining our world-class team and overseeing the creative direction of the storied DC Universe.

"Their decades of experience in filmmaking, close ties to the creative community, and proven track record thrilling superhero fans around the globe make them uniquely qualified to develop a long-term strategy across film, TV, and animation, and take this iconic franchise to the next level of creative storytelling."