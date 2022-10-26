Khloe Kardashian is "allowing" Tristan Thompson time with their children.

The 31-year-old basketball player has daughter True, four, and a two-month old son with ex-girlfriend Khloe, 38, and she is said to be allowing him to be "present" despite his paternity scandal, which saw him welcome a child with Maralee Nichols in December 2021 as the result of an alleged affair.

A source said: "He wants to be present and spend time with the kids and of course, Khloe is allowing him to be present in both of the kids’ life."

The Good American founder is keen for Tristan to be part of their brood's lives.

A source added to Us Weekly: "He wants to be part of the baby’s life and she wants him to be. When he’s there, he’s a good loving dad. He’s not there all the time though as Khloe primarily has custody."

It comes just weeks after 'The Kardashians' star spoke to her older sister Kim, 42, about how her relationship had gone wrong when they were in such a "good place".

Khloe said: "We were in the best place [when he slept with Maralee]. So when we’re in the peak of our relationship, you go ahead and cheat on me? I don’t even want to know what you do in the worst of our relationship. I’m just like, ‘Shame on me,’ almost. I know better and I didn’t do better because I had so much hope and, like, faith."

The sisters were filming for their reality show 'The Kardashians' at the time and Kim - who was at the time of filming dating comic Pete Davidson - responded by reminding Khloe she had once asked her how she knew she could "trust" her boyfriend.

Kim replied: "You asked me something once. You said, ‘How do you trust Pete?’ And I’m like, ‘I just do. Like, it’s a feeling.’"

Khloe - whose ex-husband Lamar Odom was also unfaithful during their marriage - replied by noting that it is "a lot" to trust someone and she has found the whole paternity situation to be "humiliating."

She said: "It’s just a lot and, like, how do you trust? I don’t know. But what I do know is that all of it sucks and it’s humiliating. It’s hurtful. I just don’t have anything else to give. … I don’t know if I’m strong, I’m just numb to all of this s***."