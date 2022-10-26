Jennifer Garner used to be "so bad" at doing her makeup.

The 50-year-old actress explained that she "wasn't allowed" to wear makeup in her high school days because her skills were not up to scratch and joked she ended up looking "like a clown" when painting her face for the stage but didn't realise at the time that her natural skin was "pretty."

She said: ", I was horrible at makeup. I was so bad that I cannot use a single picture from high school or college. I wasn't allowed to wear it. Then when I did, the only makeup I had was stage makeup, and it was specifically ballet makeup. I was like a clown. It's like pancake makeup—so bad. If only I could go back and scrub that girl's face. I didn't know then that skin is what was pretty.

The '13 Going on 30' star - who was previously married to Hollywood actor Ben Affleck and has Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10 with him - added that these days her skincare routine is all about "moisture" and has recently discovered the benefits of using eye cream.

She told Harper's Bazaar: "I only add [to my skincare routine]. I never take away. It's just more moisture and more moisture. Things get a little thicker and heavier and yummier. It's about keeping moisture in your skin and making sure your cells are turning over as much as you can. I've been a fan of Neutrogena's Retinol Pro+ Serum for a long time, and this year they added an eye cream, and that's my big new takeaway. That and the face cream. On my retinol nights, I do all three. That's making a huge difference because after the summer you've got to brighten your skin back up."