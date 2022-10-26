King Charles admits it's a "great tragedy" that there is a "lack of" vocational studies at schools these days.

The 73-year-old British monarch paid a visit to TV's The Repair Shop in a special episode of the BBC One show titled 'The Repair Shop: A Royal Visit', and he shared his dismay with the programme's presenter Jay Blades that technical skills are no longer taught like in his day.

He said: “I still think the great tragedy is the lack of vocational education in schools, actually not everybody is designed for the academic.

“I know from the Prince’s Trust, I have seen the difference we can make to people who have technical skills which we need all the time, I have the greatest admiration for people."

The royal would like to see more people taking up apprenticeships.

He continued: “I think that’s been the biggest problem, sometimes that is forgotten. Apprenticeships are vital but they just abandoned apprenticeships for some reason. It gives people intense satisfaction and reward.”

Charles was there to have a Victorian bracket clock and a piece of Wemyss Ware pottery made for Queen Victoria’s diamond jubilee repaired.

At one point, the excitable king asked the crew: "Have you sorted this? The suspense is killing me!"

He also spoke passionately about his fondness for grandfather clocks and finding the ticking noise they make "reassuring".

Charles said: "To me, I just love the sound, the tick-tock but also if they chime, that's why I love grandfather clocks.

"I find it rather reassuring in a funny way, and they become really special parts of the house ... the beating heart of it. So that's why they matter to me.

"I'm afraid it is something I learnt from my grandmother, she had great fun putting a few together and trying to get them to chime at the same time in the dining room, which made it very enjoyable because everybody had to stop talking."

The royal special airs on BBC One at 8pm tonight (26.10.22).