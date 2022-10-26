Tom Brady insists he has no plans to retire anytime soon.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback reasserted his “commitment” to the NFL team after they lost to the Carolina Panthers this weekend, amid rumours his return to the pitch caused his separation from his wife Gisele Bundchen.

The 45-year-old American football player said on his SiriusXM podcast ‘Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray’ this week: "There's no immediate retirement in my future. There was a retirement in the past, but I moved on from that. I made a commitment to this team and I love this team and I love this organisation."

Tom - who has son Benjamin, 12, and daughter Vivian, nine, with the 42-year-old supermodel, and son Jack, 15, with his ex Bridget Moynahan - emphasised the need to “put the team first”.

He said: "I told them in March I was playing and I've never quit on anything in my life and I know, as a bunch of teammates, that we all count on one another to be at our best and to work hard and to put the team first. And that's what you commit to and that's what you want your teammates to commit to as well ... I'm always trying to work hard and I'm always trying to commit more to the things that are important to me. And this team is very important to me and I certainly want to be the best I can be for them."

Earlier this month, a source close to the couple suggested his decision to stay in the NFL - which he retired from before returning 40 days later at the beginning of 2022 - “would be the end” of their 13 years of marriage.

They said: “I never actually thought this argument would be the end of them, but it looks like it is. I don’t think there will be any coming back now. They both have lawyers and are looking at what a split will entail, who gets what and what the finances will be.”

Another source claimed the Vogue cover star was “frustrated” by the ex-New England Patriots star’s dedication to the sport over his family in September.

They said: “Going back to Tampa after the retirement put a strain on the personal side of his life. Gisele is frustrated and sick of his career coming before their family, who has always supported him.”