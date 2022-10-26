Leslie Jordan was reportedly en route to film 'Call Me Kat' when he died at the wheel of his car on Monday morning (24.10.22).

The legendary actor tragically died in a car accident in Los Angeles this week, and it's now been revealed he was due to attend an appointment with a cardiologist after suffering from shortness of breath for three weeks up until his death.

A cause of death has not been established by the coroner as of yet, however, TMZ reports that investigators suspect it was a heart attack.

Production on sitcom 'Call Me Kat' - in which Leslie played the beloved role of Phil - has been put on hold following the star's passing.

His co-star Mayim Bialik was among the many to pay tribute to the late star.

She wrote: "They broke the mold when they made Leslie Jordan. He was a dear mentor and a beloved friend. I will miss him so much - it’s unimaginable that he’s gone. Rest well, sweet buddy."

David Shaul, his agent, confirmed his client and friend's passing in a statement that read: "The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan.

"Not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of its most difficult times. What he lacked in height he made up for in generosity and greatness as a son, brother, artist, comedian, partner and human being.

"Knowing that he has left the world at the height of both his professional and personal life is the only solace one can have today."

The veteran actor - who was born and raised in Tennessee - was perhaps best known for starring in the hit TV comedy series 'Will and Grace'.

In 2006, he actually won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for his work on the show.

Leslie also appeared in a host of other well-known TV shows during his career, including 'Ally McBeal', 'Ugly Betty', 'Lois and Clark: The New Adventures of Superman', 'Star Trek: Voyager', 'Nash Bridges', 'American Horror Story' and 'Boston Legal'.

He also starred in films such as 'Ski Patrol', 'Roadside Rodeo', 'Southern Baptist Sissies' and 'The United States vs. Billie Holiday'.

Leslie even became a big hit on social media platforms in recent years, developing a sizeable following on TikTok amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

His Instagram account also exploded in popularity, with the actor developing a following of more than five million people on the photo-sharing platform.

In 2021, the multi-talented star released a gospel music album called 'Company's Comin', while he also appeared on 'The Masked Singer' as a guest panellist.