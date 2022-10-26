George Floyd's brother, Philonise Floyd, is temporarily halting his legal action against Kanye West.

Amid the rapper's anti-Semitic slur scandal - which has seen him dropped by his talent agency, lawyer and many brands, including Adidas, and his multi-billion net worth plummet as a result - Philonise has decided now is not the time to hit the 'Jesus Walks' rapper with a lawsuit.

His representative, Lee Merritt, claimed his client will not proceed, for now, with legal action against Kanye - who is now legally named Ye - Candace Owens and others who have said they believe his sibling died from fentanyl, opposed to at the hands of policeman Derek Chauvin.

At this time, it's not known if George's daughter, Gianna and her mother Roxie Washington, are still planning to file a $250 million lawsuit against Ye.

However, Philionise is said to believe the Yeezy founder has complied with a cease and desist letter sent on behalf of George's daughter.

Roxie Washington, who is the mother of Gianna, is taking action against the 45-year-old rapper for harassment, misappropriation, defamation, and infliction of emotional distress after he recently alleged George died as a result of fentanyl use and not as a result of police brutality.

The Floyd family stated that the 'Good Morning' rapper's statements were "blatantly false" and "malicious" and argued Gianna is being "re-traumatised" by Kanye's comments, which are "creating an unsafe and unhealthy environment for her."

The letter calls for Kanye to remove his statements about George - whose death kickstarted the Black Lives Matter protests around the world - from the internet and stop talking about him.

Kanye made his original comments on the 'Drink Champs' podcast this month.

He said: “I watched the George Floyd documentary that Candace Owens put out. One of the things that his two roommates said was they want a tall guy like me, and the day that he died, he said a prayer for eight minutes. They hit him with the fentanyl. If you look, the guy’s knee wasn’t even on his neck like that."

The interview has now been removed from the 'Drink Champs' YouTube channel and Revolt TV.

Former police officer Derek Chauvin was jailed for 22.5 years for murdering George by kneeling on his neck and back for over nine minutes.

Hennepin County Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Andrew Baker previously testified that heart disease and fentanyl use had contributed to the man's death, but were not the direct cause.

During an appearance on Piers Morgan's 'Uncensored' on October 19, Ye also refused to accept the coroner's cause of death.