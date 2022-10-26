Patrick Starrr's makeup tutorials are "less about vanity and more about sanity."

The 32-year-old influencer offers beauty advice to his millions of Instagram followers and YouTube subscribers for almost a decade and wants to "represent every brand of beauty" with his One Size brand.

He said: "One Size beauty is for the unseen and the unheard and we represent every brand of beauty. I was shopping in the mall and there weren't any clothes to fit me . . . but there was a store right around the corner, so you know what I can buy? I can buy makeup, because makeup is a one size fits all. I think for me as a founder, specifically as an influencer founder, it's less about vanity and it's more about sanity."

The former 'Drag Race' judge - whose real name is Patrick Simondac - went on to add that even though as a "bald, overweight, Asian plus size, gay man" it takes him a long time to get his look right, he aims to inspire his audience to believe that they are "bigger than they are."

He told PopSugar: "Every single character, princess, cartoon goes through something, champions a theme. And with makeup, whether that be a lipstick story, a face story, I think it's all about championing your inner beauty and who you want to be. And although it takes me hours as a bald, overweight, Asian plus size, gay man to get in this for all of you to see, I'm excited that people can aspire to be something bigger than they are!"