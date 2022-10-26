Michael J. Fox thinks 'Back to the Future' should be remade with a female Marty McFly.

The 61-year-old star played the character in the sci-fi comedy trilogy and hopes that a female star gets to take on the role if the franchise returns to the big screen.

Michael told Entertainment Tonight: "I actually had this thought that if they did the movie again, they should do it with a girl as Marty."

It is nearly four decades since Michael first played the role in the original 1985 movie and is certain that another 'Back to the Future' film will be made as the franchise "connects with people on every level".

The actor, who was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 1991, said: "There's something about it that connects with people on every level. I just feel like it will come around again."

Michael revealed that he is still impressed by the passion that fans have for the movies – which were released between 1985 and 1990.

He explained: "What's most amazing about 'Back to the Future' is that – and it has nothing to do with me – but it has this life.

"People don't just like it and remember it, they celebrate it and embrace it and get my face tattooed on their leg, and I mean, it's crazy but in a good way."

The star continued: "I love it and I only recently have been able to embrace it in a way.

"Not that I rejected it before, or wasn't proud of it, but I didn't fully get how much people related to it, how much it meant to them."

'Back to the Future' screenwriter Bob Gale had ruled out the possibility of making a fourth movie in 2020.

He said: "We told a complete story with the trilogy.

"If we went back and made another one, we'd have Michael J. Fox, who will be 60 next year, and he has Parkinson's disease. Do we want to see Marty McFly at age 60 with Parkinson's disease? Did we want to see him at age 50 with Parkinson's disease? I would say, 'No, you don't want to see that.'"