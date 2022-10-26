Britney Spears appears to have launched a scathing attack on her friend Selena Gomez.

The 40-year-old pop icon did not name her fellow former child star in the massive rant but dropped a number of cryptic clues that point to the post being about the 30-year-old star.

Britney was seemingly referring to Selena's speech at the 2016 American Music Awards, in which she called on her peers to stop flaunting their bodies on social media.

She said in part of her speech: “I don’t want to see your bodies on Instagram.

“I want to see [what’s in your hearts]. I’m not trying to get validation nor do I need it anymore.”

And in her post, Britney hit out at the person for "giving righteous speeches shaming other women for exposing their bodies."

She then appears to call out Selena and BLACKPINK's music video for 'Ice Cream', in which they frolic around licking the dessert.

Britney moaned: “Don’t you just love the nerve of women who stand firmly getting awards and speak on their beliefs about not showing their bodies on instagram ???!!!!! They say “This is NOT something I would do” yet those women are the very ones who get 4 million dollar budget videos made about sucking and licking on homemade ice cream !!!! These other girls have nothing but beautiful bodies !!!! Who cares if the flaunt it ??? THEY SHOULD !!! So the next time I see someone with a big budget video sucking on lollipops yet giving righteous speeches shaming other women for exposing their bodies, I would like to tell those people don’t be a hypocrite as you suck on your lollipop having HUGE budget dreams … why would you stand firmly against girls getting attention JUST LIKE YOU and they have absolutely nothing (sic)"

Although Britney hasn't named Selena, her stans have made the aforementioned connections and are furious with the 'Hold Me Closer' singer, accusing her of bullying the 'Only Murders in the Building' star.

Selena herself is yet to react to the furor sparked by the comments.