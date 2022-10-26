Michael Buble is set to be pal Derek Hough's wedding singer.

The ‘Dancing with the Stars’ pro has spilled that the 'Haven’t Met You Yet’ hitmaker will be serenading Derek and his Hayley Erbert, 28, and their guests at their forthcoming nuptials.

The 37-year-old dancer told 'Entertainment Tonight': “Yesterday in rehearsals, he literally walked up, and he had his beautiful newborn baby in his hand, and he was holding like a football — it was hilarious, but he was just like, ‘Hey so when are we getting married?’ And I was like, ‘Uh?’ And he was like, ‘Where? Where is it gonna happen? And I’m like, ‘I don’t know yet!’ He was like, ‘Well whenever it is, I’m there.’ So, it’s done. It’s a beautiful thing.”

Derek couldn’t get his head around the fact that he and Michael are pals and gushed that it was a “pleasure” to have the 47-year-old singer on set on the show.

He said: “I sometimes — I pinch myself. I’m like, ‘How are we buds now? How’d that happen?'

“But, honestly, every single person that has met him today, after they’ve met him, they come back like, ‘He is just like the best guy ever,’ and I’m like, ‘Yeah, I know, right?’ He’s just such a good dude! So, it was a pleasure having him here.”

Michael also hailed the happy couple - who have been together since 2015 - his “people”.

He said: “I think it’s real. Hayley and Derek, those are my people. Anything they ever want, I’m there.”

Derek shared the news of their intentions to wed in June on a sweet social media post.

In the caption of them embracing in front of a sea of white candles, he wrote on Instagram: "It's only the beginning … the beginning of forever."