Apple will comply with the European Union’s USB-C ruling.

The tech giant will make their devices compliant with the EU’s mandate for all electronic devices to come with USB-C charging points from 2024 after making their products - such as the iPhone and the iPad - the outlier with their Lightning ports.

Speaking at the Wall Street Journal’s WSJ Tech Live event, Greg Joswiak, the company’s Vice President of marketing confirmed they would be obeying the law - which was voted on earlier this month - but gave no other detail, such as expected roll out and so on.

Greg took a bit of a dig at the confederation - who are advocating for the policy on environmental reasons - saying they had been in a “little bit of a disagreement”.

He added: “We think the approach would have been better environmentally and better for our customers to not have a government be that prescriptive,

According to TechCrunch, the executive did not appear to agree with the EU law and highlighted how they disagreed with their attempts roughly ten years ago.

Apple - who debuted their charging cable almost a decade ago - have already begun to implement USB-C technology into their devices, such as the iPad.

He also said: “We got to a better place which is power adapters with detachable cables. All of them being USB-A or USB-C and you choose the cable which is appropriate for your device. That allowed over a billion people to have that (lightning) connector and to be able to use what they have already and not be disrupted and cause a bunch of e-waste.”