Leslie Jordan did not expect to have a career in country music.

The 'Will and Grace' actor tragically died whilst driving in Los Angeles this week at the age of 67 but collaborated with the likes of Dolly Parton and Brandi Carlile on the album 'Company's Comin' in 2021 and explained that the shift in vocation was "unexpected" in what became his final interview.

He said: " So unexpected just to happen in my 60s - I’m a country music singer now! I love Nashville and the way that Nashville embraced me, you know, and to be taken kind of serious, and to have made an album with Dolly Parton, Chris Stapleton, Brandi Carlile? That’s something!"

Leslie entered the music industry after Instagram videos showing him singing garnered him six million followers during the pandemic and at the time joked that the spread of COVID-19 had allowed him to "flourish".

During an appearance on ‘CBS Mornings’ just two weeks before his death, he added: "I blew up. Give me a good pandemic and I flourish! I was just thinking, ‘My gosh who are these people that want to hear what I have to say?' It was just the innocence of it I guess!"

The 'American Horror Story' star was reportedly en route to film 'Call Me Kat' when at the wheel of his car on Monday morning (24.10.22) and while a cause of death has not been established by the coroner as of yet, TMZ reports that investigators suspect it was a heart attack.

Production on the sitcom 'Call Me Kat' - in which Leslie played the role of Phil - has been put on hold following his passing.

His co-star Mayim Bialik was among the many celebrities and friends to pay tribute to Leslie online.

She wrote: "They broke the mold when they made Leslie Jordan. He was a dear mentor and a beloved friend. I will miss him so much - it’s unimaginable that he’s gone. Rest well, sweet buddy."