Orlando Bloom has wished his fiancée Katy Perry a happy 38th birthday.

The 45-year-old actor has been engaged to 'Roar' hitmaker Katy Perry since 2019 and took to social media on Tuesday (25.10.22) to explain that his love for the pop star constantly reminds him that they are on a "journey" together.

Alongside a snap of them both, Orlando wrote on Instagram: "Each time we take a trip around the sun and get to celebrate you, I’m reminded that on this journey together and whatever the weather I’m always smiling."

The 'I Kissed a Girl' songstress - who has two-year-old daughter Daisy with Orlando and was previously married to comedian Russell Brand - was quick to respond to the post and received more than 3,000 likes for posting a reply which read "love you to Pluto and back".

The 'Pirates of the Caribbean' star also posted another picture of himself and Katy to his Instagram Story, which he captioned: "This birthday."

Meanwhile, Katy recently admitted that while she and Orlando have been planning their nuptials, the choice of location is proving to be a problem but noted that her "work" to become attracted to the right person has "paid off."

She said "There's still a plan but the location is challenging. I love a big celebration. I am all about big, fun, exotic, great celebrations. So, hopefully, soon. I've always had a 'am I enough' hang up. I've always had a challenging time with love and relationships and maybe not being attracted to the right kind of people sometimes. And to be attracted to someone who is kind and consistent and showed up for me. So I did all the work to do that and it's paid off."