Martha Stewart thinks Pete Davidson is "sort of cute".

The 81-year-old TV personality confessed she thought that stand-up comic Pete, 28, was handsome as she played a fun segment on 'The Drew Barrymore Show'.

Martha took part in a game which required her to raise a green, red or yellow flag if she approved of a hypothetical date.

Drew, 47, stated to her guest, "Your date has as many tattoos as Pete Davidson," which prompted Stewart to raise a green flag, as the 'Charlie's Angels' star excitedly exclaimed, "I knew it! Martha, you minx, I knew it!"

Martha kept her green flag up as Drew changed the hypothetical question to "Your date is Pete Davidson".

Drew then showed Martha a viral photo of the cookbook queen holding Davidson’s hand from the pre-White House Correspondent’s Association Dinner in May which he attended with his now ex-girlfriend Kim Kardashian and said: "There’s a thing on the internet where everybody wants you to go on a date with Pete Davidson."

Martha then said: "He’s dated so many women. I’m not saying that’s bad. I think that’s good. He’s sort of cute. I know everybody loves him.”

Martha revealed she first met Pete when he was a "little twerp" on the 2015 Comedy Central Roast of Justin Bieber with her.

She shared: "He was on the Bieber roast with me, do you remember?

"He was this little twerp. He was even twerpier than Bieber."

Martha then added that former 'Saturday Night Live' star - who has dated numerous older women including Kate Beckinsale, 49, and 42-year-old Kim - was a "very good guy".

The 'Martha Stewart Living' star did then state that Pete was more like her "lost son".

Earlier during the interview, the 'Martha Stewart Living' star revealed she has been single "for like 30 years," saying she had been "stupid" about relationships in the past and "should have married along the way" following her 1990 divorce from publisher Andrew Stewart.

She admitted she did miss the "fun" of having a special man in her life.