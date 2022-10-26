'Parasite Eve' could be making a return.

The action roleplaying video game, developed by Square in 1998, could be the latest game to join an ever growing trend of survival horror games making a comeback, which include 'Dead Space' and 'Silent Hill 2'.

Speculation of the classic horror revival followed after Square Enix filed a trademark for “symbiogenesis” in Japan on October 13.

‘Symbiogenesis’, is the leading evolutionary theory which relates to the merging of two organisms to form one organism to increase survival. The theory, also known as endosymbiotic theory, forms the nexus of Hideaki Sena’s 1995 novel ‘Parasite Eve’, which was adapted by Square Enix as a sequel to her book.

Video game news site Gematsu wrote on their official Twitter: “Square Enix trademarks Symbiogenesis in Japan, Bandai Namco trademarks Dream Match.”

Square Enix’ game director Yoshinori Kitase, previously discussed the potential remake of the first two games and how they may longer be able to use the name which belongs to Hideaki Sena, author of the original book.

He told VG247: "We are aware of the demand ... So that we are closely considering the possibility of making it available for classics.

"Obviously, Parasite Eve 1 and 2 are not only owned by [Square Enix], they are also owned by Hideaki Sena [The author of the Parasite Eve novel]. But we hope it'll be there."