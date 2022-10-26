The ‘Texas Chainsaw Massacre’ game is getting two new villains.

The asymmetrical horror experience, based on the iconic 1974 horror, is set to launch in 2023. Game developer Gun interactive - who developed ‘Friday the 13th’ for Xbox One and PS4 in 2017 - provided an official gameplay trailer for ‘Texas Chainsaw Massacre’ earlier in June.

Alongside main villain Leatherface, The Cook and The Hitchhiker, gamers will also be able to play as killers Jonny and Sissy – who were created by Gun in collaboration with the movie’s original screenwriter Kim Henkel.

Gun’s creative director Ronnie Hobbs previously said: “As interesting as The Cook, Hitchhiker, and Leatherface are, three killers simply wouldn’t be enough to sustain the game for long periods of time. We needed more. Luckily, (Chainsaw co-creator) Kim Henkel came through again to help us solve this issue.

“Kim had several ideas for additional characters that never made it into the 1974 film, but ultimately he allowed us to create new Slaughter family members on our own.

“This level of trust meant the world to me. I knew each new family member had to be unique and memorable, while at the same time looking like they belonged. To put it simply, they needed to stand out, but not in a negative way. While I can’t discuss specific character details, I can say a considerable amount of time and work went into crafting each of the new killers. Each one took well over a year from start to finish, and it’s an aspect of the game that myself and the team is quite proud of.”