Bad Bunny and Harry Styles lead the nominations for the 2022 People’s Choice Awards.
The 28-year-old Puerto Rican rapper - real name Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio - is up for seven accolades, while the 'Late Night Talking' singer is up for six prizes.
The pair will battle it out for Male Artist of 2022, Song of 2022 for 'Me Porto Bonito' and 'As It Was' respectively, Album of 2022 their respective LPs 'Un Verano Sin Ti' and 'Harry's House' and the Concert Tour of 2022 for Bad Bunny's 'World’s Hottest Tour' and Harry's 'Love On Tour'.
Bad Bunny is also nominated for Latin Artist of 2022, the Collaboration Song of 2022 for 'Party' - which also features Rauw Alejandro - and Social Celebrity of 2022.
Alternatively, Harry has been named in the categories for Music Video of 2022 for 'As It Was' and Drama Movie Star of 2022 for his performance in 'Don’t Worry Darling' - which was directed by his girlfriend Olivia Wilde.
Other notable nominees include Luke Combs, Selena Gomez, Lizzo and Charlie Puth, who all received four nominations each.
The 2022 People’s Choice Awards takes place on December 6 and will be held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.
The star-studded ceremony will air simultaneously on E! and NBC and will be hosted by comedian Kenan Thompson for the second consecutive year.
Kenan, 44, is also nominated in the Comedy TV Star of 2022 for his work on 'Saturday Night Live', the sketch show that he has contributed for 20 seasons in a row making him the longest-running cast member.
Speaking about his hosting role, he said: "I’m beyond excited to host the People’s Choice Awards again this year and celebrate the incredible talent and fans that this show unites. I’m so grateful to be nominated – shout out to the fans and congrats to all the nominees. Get ready for round two!!”
Voting for the 2022 People’s Choice Awards is now open and will close on November 9. Fans can vote for the winners either online at VotePCA.com or via Twitter.
Complete list of nominees for the 2022 People’s Choice Awards:
The male artist of 2022:
Bad Bunny
Charlie Puth
Drake
Harry Styles
Jack Harlow
Kendrick Lamar
Luke Combs
The Weeknd
The female artist of 2022:
Beyoncé
Camila Cabello
Doja Cat
Lady Gaga
Lizzo
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Taylor Swift
The group of 2022:
BTS
5 Seconds of Summer
Blackpink
Coldplay
Imagine Dragons
Måneskin
OneRepublic
Panic! At The Disco
The song of 2022:
About Damn Time – Lizzo
As It Was – Harry Styles
Break My Soul – Beyoncé
First Class – Jack Harlow
Hold My Hand – Lady Gaga
Me Porto Bonito – Bad Bunny Chencho Corleone
Super Freaky Girl – Nicki Minaj
Wait For U – Future Featuring Drake Tems
The album of 2022:
Dawn FM – The Weeknd
Growin’ Up – Luke Combs
Harry’s House – Harry Styles
Midnights – Taylor Swift
Mr. Morale The Big Steppers – Kendrick Lamar
Renaissance – Beyoncé
Special – Lizzo
Un Verano Sin Ti – Bad Bunny
The country artist of 2022:
Carrie Underwood
Kane Brown
Kelsea Ballerini
Luke Combs
Maren Morris
Miranda Lambert
Morgan Wallen
Thomas Rhett
The Latin artist of 2022:
Anitta
Bad Bunny
Becky G
Shakira
Karol G
Rauw Alejandro
Rosalía
Sebastián Yatra
The new artist of 2022:
Chlöe
Dove Cameron
Gayle
Latto
Lauren Spencer-Smith
Muni Long
Saucy Santana
Steve Lacy
The music video of 2022:
Anti-Hero – Taylor Swift
As It Was – Harry Styles
Left and Right (feat. Jung Kook of BTS) – Charlie Puth
Let Somebody Go – Coldplay X Selena Gomez
Oh My God – Adele
Pink Venom – Blackpink
Provenza – Karol G
Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment) Official – BTS
The collaboration song of 2022:
Left and Right – Charlie Puth Featuring Jung Kook
Bam Bam – Camila Cabello Featuring Ed Sheeran
Do We Have a Problem? – Nicki Minaj X Lil Baby
Freaky Deaky – Tyga X Doja Cat
Hold Me Closer” – Elton John Britney Spears
Jimmy Cooks – Drake Featuring 21 Savage
Party – Bad Bunny Rauw Alejandro
Sweetest Pie – Megan Thee Stallion Dua Lipa
The concert tour of 2022:
BTS Permission to Dance on Stage
Bad Bunny: World’s Hottest Tour
Billie Eilish: Happier Than Ever, The World Tour
Dua Lipa Future Nostalgia Tour
Ed Sheeran Tour
Harry Styles Love on Tour
Lady Gaga: The Chromatica Ball
Luke Combs: The Middle of Somewhere Tour
The social celebrity of 2022:
Bad Bunny
Charlie Puth
Doja Cat
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Reese Witherspoon
Selena Gomez
Snoop Dogg
The movie of 2022:
Bullet Train
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Elvis
Jurassic World Dominion
Nope
The Batman
Thor: Love and Thunder
Top Gun: Maverick
The comedy movie of 2022:
Fire Island
Hustle
Hocus Pocus 2
Marry Me
Senior Year
The Adam Project
The Lost City
Ticket to Paradise
The action movie of 2022:
Black Adam
Bullet Train
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Jurassic World Dominion
The Batman
The Woman King
Thor: Love and Thunder
Top Gun: Maverick
The drama movie of 2022:
Nope
Death on the Nile
Don’t Worry Darling
Elvis
Halloween Ends
Luckiest Girl Alive
Scream
Where the Crawdads Sing
The male movie star of 2022:
Brad Pitt – Bullet Train
Chris Hemsworth – Thor: Love and Thunder
Chris Pratt – Jurassic World Dominion
Daniel Kaluuya – Nope
Dwayne Johnson – Black Adam
Miles Teller – Top Gun: Maverick
Ryan Reynolds – The Adam Project
Tom Cruise – Top Gun: Maverick
The female movie star of 2022:
Elizabeth Olsen – Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Gal Gadot – Death on the Nile
Jennifer Garner – The Adam Project
Jennifer Lopez – Marry Me
Joey King – Bullet Train
Keke Palmer – Nope
Queen Latifah – Hustle
Viola Davis – The Woman King
The drama movie star of 2022:
Austin Butler – Elvis
Daniel Kaluuya – Nope
Florence Pugh – Don’t Worry Darling
Gal Gadot – Death on the Nile
Harry Styles – Don’t Worry Darling
Jamie Lee Curtis – Halloween Ends
Keke Palmer – Nope
Mila Kunis – Luckiest Girl Alive
The comedy movie star of 2022:
Adam Sandler – Hustle
Channing Tatum – The Lost City
Jennifer Garner – The Adam Project
Jennifer Lopez – Marry Me
Julia Roberts – Ticket to Paradise
Queen Latifah – Hustle
Ryan Reynolds – The Adam Project
Sandra Bullock – The Lost City
The action movie star of 2022:
Chris Hemsworth – Thor: Love and Thunder
Chris Pratt – Jurassic World Dominion
Dwayne Johnson – Black Adam
Elizabeth Olsen – Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Joey King – Bullet Train
Tom Cruise – Top Gun: Maverick
Viola Davis – The Woman King
Zöe Kravitz – The Batman
The show of 2022:
Abbott Elementary
Better Call Saul
Grey’s Anatomy
House of the Dragon
Obi-Wan Kenobi
Saturday Night Live
Stranger Things
This Is Us
The drama show of 2022:
Better Call Saul
Cobra Kai
Euphoria
Grey’s Anatomy
Law Order: Special Victims Unit
Ozark
The Walking Dead
This Is Us
The comedy show of 2022:
Abbott Elementary
Black-ish
Only Murders in the Building
Never Have I Ever
Saturday Night Live
The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window
Young Rock
Young Sheldon
The reality show of 2022:
90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days
Below Deck Sailing Yacht
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
Love Hip Hop: Atlanta
The Kardashians
The Real Housewives of Atlanta
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Selling Sunset
The competition show of 2022:
America’s Got Talent
American Idol
Dancing with the Stars
RuPaul’s Drag Race
The Bachelorette
The Masked Singer
Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls
The Voice
The male TV star of 2022:
Dwayne Johnson – Young Rock
Ewan McGregor – Obi-Wan Kenobi
Ice-T – Law Order: Special Victims Unit
Jason Bateman – Ozark
Noah Schnapp – Stranger Things
Norman Reedus – The Walking Dead
Oscar Isaac – Moon Knight
Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us
The female TV star of 2022:
Millie Bobby Brown – Stranger Things
Ellen Pompeo – Grey’s Anatomy
Kristen Bell – The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan – Never Have I Ever
Mandy Moore – This Is Us
Mariska Hargitay – Law Order: Special Victims Unit
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building
The drama TV star of 2022:
Ellen Pompeo – Grey’s Anatomy
Jason Bateman – Ozark
Mandy Moore – This Is Us
Mariska Hargitay – Law Order: Special Victims Unit
Norman Reedus – The Walking Dead
Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us
Sydney Sweeney – Euphoria
Zendaya – Euphoria
The comedy TV star of 2022:
Bowen Yang – Saturday Night Live
Dwayne Johnson – Young Rock
Kenan Thompson – Saturday Night Live
Kristen Bell – The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan – Never Have I Ever
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building
Tracee Ellis Ross – Black-Ish
The daytime talk show of 2022:
Good Morning America
Live with Kelly and Ryan
The Drew Barrymore Show
The Ellen DeGeneres Show
The Jennifer Hudson Show
The Kelly Clarkson Show
The View
Today with Hoda and Jenna
The nighttime talk show of 2022:
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Late Night with Seth Meyers
The Daily Show
The Late Late Show with James Corden
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen
The competition contestant of 2022:
Charli D’Amelio – Dancing with the Stars
Bosco – RuPaul’s Drag Race
Gabby Windey – The Bachelorette
Mayyas – America’s Got Talent
Noah Thompson – American Idol
Selma Blair – Dancing with the Stars
Teyana Taylor – The Masked Singer
Willow Pill – RuPaul’s Drag Race
The reality tv star of 2022:
Chrishell Stause – Selling Sunset
Garcelle Beauvais – The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Kandi Burruss – The Real Housewives of Atlanta
Kenya Moore – The Real Housewives of Atlanta
Khloé Kardashian – The Kardashians
Kim Kardashian – The Kardashians
Kyle Richards – The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino – Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
The bingeworthy show of 2022:
Bridgerton
Bel-Air
Dahmer-Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Inventing Anna
Severance
The Bear
The Boys
The Thing About Pam
The sci-fi/fantasy show of 2022
House of The Dragon
La Brea
Moon Knight
Obi-Wan Kenobi
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law
Stranger Things
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
The Umbrella Academy
The social star of 2022
Addison Rae
Brent Rivera
Charli D’Amelio
Jay Shetty
Khaby Lame
Mikayla Jane Nogueira
Mr Beast
Noah Beck
The comedy act of 2022
Amy Schumer: Whore Tour
Chris Rock Ego Death World Tour 2022
David Spade: Nothing Personal (Netflix)
Jo Koy: Live from the LA Forum
Kevin Hart: Reality Check
Steve Martin Martin Short You Won’t Believe What They Look Like Today
Wanda Sykes – Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration (Netflix)
Whitney Cummings – Jokes (Netflix)
The game changer of 2022
Chloe Kim
LeBron James
Megan Rapinoe
Nathan Chen
Rafael Nadal
Russell Wilson
Serena Williams
Steph Curry
The pop podcast of 2022
Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain
Archetypes
Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard
Call Her Daddy
Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend
Not Skinny But Not Fat
SmartLess
Why Won’t You Date Me? with Nicol